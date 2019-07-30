Dubai: Expectation vs reality
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Dubai: Expectation vs reality

Dubai – perhaps the best known city of the United Arab Emirates, with a reputation for attracting the glamorous and the wealthy.

But what's going on beneath the surface? The BBC's Frank Gardner explains how not everything is as it seems.

  • 30 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Dubai hotel for sick and injured turtles