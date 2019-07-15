Former Iranian minister: Iran will not be bullied

Video

The BBC has been given rare access in Iran at a key time. Iranians remain angry that Donald Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal in 2018 and has imposed crushing sanctions on the country.

BBC Middle East correspondent Martin Patience, along with Cameraman Nik Millard and Producer Cara Swift were given a tour of the former US Embassy by the former Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Sheikholeslam – talking to him about the escalating crisis.

There were some restrictions on the team’s movements but not on what they are saying. As with all foreign media, the team was accompanied by a government representative at all times.