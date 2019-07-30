Exploring Dubai's Miracle Garden

Video

The Dubai Miracle Garden covers 72,000 sq metres (775,000 sq ft) and features over 50 million flowers and 250 million plants.

The Travel Show's Ade Adepitan takes a tour, meets its creator and goes behind the scenes at night when 200 gardeners work through the small hours to keep the flowers and plants at their best.

