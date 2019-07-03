Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Police clash with Ethiopian Israeli protesters
Israeli police used stun grenades and tear gas to disperse protests by Ethiopian Jews prompted by the funeral of a teenager who was shot dead by an off-duty policeman.
Thousands took to the streets of several cities, blocking roads with sit-ins and burning tyres.
A police spokesman said 111 officers were wounded in clashes and that 136 people were arrested on suspicion of attacking officers and burning vehicles.
-
03 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-48855783/police-clash-with-ethiopian-israeli-protestersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window