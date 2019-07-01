Iran FM: Next step will be enriching beyond 3.67%
Iran has breached a 300kg (660lb) limit on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium set under the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iran would suspend another commitment on 7 July and start enriching uranium beyond 3.67% concentration, unless European parties to the accord acted to shield his country's economy from the effects of reinstated US sanctions.

The UK said the breach was "extremely concerning".

