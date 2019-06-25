Rouhani: Sanctions show US is 'full of lies'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Iran's Rouhani: New sanctions show US is 'full of lies'
Iran's president has sharply criticised the latest sanctions imposed by the US.
Hassan Rouhani said the measures against Iran's supreme leader would be "useless" and that plans to target his foreign minister showed the US was "full of lies".
US President Donald Trump said he would "love to be able to negotiate" a deal to replace the landmark 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and world powers that he abandoned last year.
25 Jun 2019
