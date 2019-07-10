Six-year-old Yusra’s new eye
Yemen conflict: Six-year-old Yusra’s new eye

In October, the BBC met Yusra and her family in war-torn Yemen. She had an aggressive tumour in her left eye, but couldn’t get the life-saving treatment she needed.

Now she’s been fitted with a prosthetic eye in Jordan and is returning to her homeland.

International Correspondent Orla Guerin reports for the BBC News at Ten.

Produced by Wietske Burema and Hannah Gelbart

Camera: Goktay Koraltan

  • 10 Jul 2019
