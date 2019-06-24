Trump: Iran sanctions 'strong and proportionate'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump on Iran sanctions: 'Assets of Ayatollah Khamenei will not be spared'

The US president has signed an executive order imposing fresh sanctions on Iran, including on the supreme leader's office.

He said the US will increase pressure on Tehran "until the regime abandons its dangerous activities"

Speaking at the White House, President Trump said it was important that the Ayatollah Khamenei was included in any sanctions.

Mr Trump said the move was a "strong and proportionate response" to "Iran's increasingly provocative actions".

  • 24 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Close up to stricken oil tanker with the US Navy