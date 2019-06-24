Lebanon's atheists on losing their religion

Video

In Lebanon, the sectarian identity you inherit from your father is written on the civil registry.

From birth people are defined by their religion and atheism or ‘no religion’ are not included in 18 options available.

A survey for BBC News Arabic by Arab Barometer suggests that people across the region are growing less religious.

In Lebanon personal piety has declined some 43% over the past decade, indicating less than a quarter of the population now define themselves as religious.

The BBC spoke to two devout atheists in Lebanon about how they moved away from religion, in a country where doing so is considered taboo.