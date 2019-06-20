Saudis 'determined to push back against Iran'

Video

Saudi Arabia’s minister of state for foreign affairs says it is determined to push back against what it considers the aggressive behaviour of its regional rival, Iran.

Adel al-Jubeir told the BBC’s Lyse Doucet that the kingdom was consulting with allies to see what steps could be taken and was trying to “send a message very clearly to the Iranians that this behaviour is not acceptable and must stop”.

Iran has denied that it was behind suspected mine attacks last week on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, as well as a missile strike on a Saudi airport claimed by Yemen’s rebel Houthi movement.