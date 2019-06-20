Media player
Gulf crisis: Close up to stricken oil tanker with the US Navy
The US military says one of the oil tankers attacked in the Gulf of Oman last week was damaged by a mine resembling those used by the Iranian security forces.
The attack was the second such incident in the strategic shipping lane in a month.
Tehran has denied any involvement.
The BBC was one of a small number of media outlets taken out by US Navy off coast of the United Arab Emirates to see the stricken ship.
20 Jun 2019
