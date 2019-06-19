Khashoggi trial in Saudi Arabia 'problematic'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Khashoggi trial in Saudi 'violates international law'
There is credible evidence that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other high-level officials are individually liable for the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, UN expert Agnes Callamard says.
-
19 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-48694439/khashoggi-trial-in-saudi-violates-international-lawRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window