Egypt's ousted president Morsi dies during trial
Mohammed Morsi: Egypt's ousted president in 2015 court hearing

Morsi, who was 67, had been in custody since his removal by the military in 2013 after mass protests. His family had long complained about his prison conditions.

  • 17 Jun 2019
