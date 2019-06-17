Iran threatens to breach further enrichment limits
Iran has said it will breach on 27 June the 300kg limit on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium that was set under a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi told a news conference that further steps could be taken if European countries did not act to protect Iran's economy from reinstated US sanctions.

That included enriching uranium beyond the 3.67% concentration permitted by the nuclear deal, he warned.

