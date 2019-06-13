Tanker ablaze 'in Gulf of Oman' - Iran TV pictures

Media player
Gulf of Oman tanker blasts: Iran TV shows burning ship
Iran's Press TV has published unverified footage of what it says is a burning oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman.
Two tankers were hit by explosions in the gulf, but all the crew members have been evacuated.
13 Jun 2019
