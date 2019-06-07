Aboard a US warship in the Arabian Sea
Aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea

The US has increased its military presence in the middle east as a result of, what it says is, “credible intelligence” pointing to a potential attack on US interests.

There have been rising tensions between Washington and Tehran, ever since the Trump Administration pulled out of an international agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme and imposed sanctions instead.

The BBC was invited on board the USS Abraham Lincoln which has been sent to the region.

