Aboard a US warship in the Arabian Sea

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea
The US has increased its military presence in the middle east as a result of, what it says is, “credible intelligence” pointing to a potential attack on US interests.
There have been rising tensions between Washington and Tehran, ever since the Trump Administration pulled out of an international agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme and imposed sanctions instead.
The BBC was invited on board the USS Abraham Lincoln which has been sent to the region.
-
07 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-48551496/aboard-the-uss-abraham-lincoln-in-the-arabian-seaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window