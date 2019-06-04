Gunman kills security forces in Lebanon

Media player
Gunman kills security personnel in Lebanon's Tripoli
A gunman has killed four members of Lebanon's security forces in an overnight attack in the northern city of Tripoli. He later blew himself up after being surrounded by troops.
Interior Minister Raya al-Hassan described the attacker as a "lone wolf".
He has been identified as Abdul Rahman Mabsout, who is reported to have been a member of the jihadist group Islamic State (IS) detained in Lebanon after returning from neighbouring Syria in 2016.
