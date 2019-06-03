Clashes break out at Jerusalem holy site

Video

Clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian worshippers broke out at Al Aqsa mosque compound, the holy site also known to Jews as Temple Mount.

It comes as thousands of Israelis have taken part in their annual "March of Flags" in Jerusalem, marking 52 years since Israel took control of the whole city. It included Jewish nationalists marching through the Muslim quarter of the Old City, and this year coincided with the final days of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Israel captured East Jerusalem in 1967, later annexing it in a move not internationally recognised.

The BBC's Middle East correspondent Tom Bateman reports.