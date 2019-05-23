Why Iraqi satire is booming

Media player
Why Iraqi comedy shows are booming
Iraqi shows mocking the establishment have been gaining millions of views in the past few years.
BBC Monitoring looks at who these satirists are, and the risks and obstacles they face in the conservative country.
Produced by Hassan Abu-Hussein and Alexi Peristianis
BBC Monitoring reports and analyses news from TV, radio, web and print media around the world. You can follow BBC Monitoring on Twitter and Facebook.
23 May 2019
