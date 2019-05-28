'UK and US create a Mid-East narrative'

'UK and US policy creates a Mid-East narrative'
UK and US political systems have created the narrative that countries in the Middle East are “too complicated and too volatile to not be interfered with in some way", the Pulitzer prize winning author, Hisham Matar has told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.
“Very strong ties are then formed between Whitehall and Washington and the sort of despotic regimes that are stable, that give these governments, these superpowers a kind of guarantee of contract,” he said.
Watch the full interview on Monday 27 May on the BBC News Channel and on Tuesday 28 May 2019 on BBC World News. Watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only).
-
28 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-48368633/uk-and-us-policy-creates-a-mid-east-narrativeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window