'UK and US create a Mid-East narrative'

Video

UK and US political systems have created the narrative that countries in the Middle East are “too complicated and too volatile to not be interfered with in some way", the Pulitzer prize winning author, Hisham Matar has told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.

“Very strong ties are then formed between Whitehall and Washington and the sort of despotic regimes that are stable, that give these governments, these superpowers a kind of guarantee of contract,” he said.

Watch the full interview on Monday 27 May on the BBC News Channel and on Tuesday 28 May 2019 on BBC World News. Watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only).