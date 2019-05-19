Media player
Bomb targets tourist bus in Egypt
At least 16 people were injured in an explosion near a tourist bus in Egypt.
A device went off close to where the Grand Egyptian Museum is being built near the pyramids in Giza.
19 May 2019
