'I hear the bombs and I need to jam'

Video

Death metal band lead singer Jake Shuker says living in Syria means the sounds of war infiltrate his music.

His band, Maysaloon, are part of an underground metal scene in Damascus.

Shuker told BBC Minute the sounds of bombs and bullets made him "need to jam", and that when he played he realised he was using those sounds in an "artistic way".

Producer: James Fitzgerald

Video journalist: Mark Sedgwick