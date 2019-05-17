'If we stay a secret, there will be a genocide'

Media player
The secretive Kaka'i of Iraq are finally speaking out
The Kaka'i are a secretive religious minority in Iraq who usually avoid the cameras.
They have been persecuted by extremists in the region who consider them to be infidels, such as ISIS and al-Qaeda.
17 May 2019
