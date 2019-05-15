Why are the US and Iran falling out now?
Trump, Iran and the nuclear deal: What's happened?

What's behind the rising tensions between the US and Iran?

US President Donald Trump has always hated the Iran nuclear deal. Now Iran is threatening to stop complying with some of its obligations under the agreement.

How did we get here? And is the deal crumbling?

The BBC’s Paul Adams takes a look.

