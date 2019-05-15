Why are the US and Iran falling out now?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump, Iran and the nuclear deal: What's happened?
What's behind the rising tensions between the US and Iran?
US President Donald Trump has always hated the Iran nuclear deal. Now Iran is threatening to stop complying with some of its obligations under the agreement.
How did we get here? And is the deal crumbling?
The BBC’s Paul Adams takes a look.
-
15 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-48283132/trump-iran-and-the-nuclear-deal-what-s-happenedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window