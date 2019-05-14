Media player
US 'not looking for war with Iran' in Gulf
Washington's special representative for Iran has told the BBC that the US wants to avoid war in the Gulf.
“We are not looking to get into a war with Iran," Brian Hook said on Tuesday.
Tensions between the two nations have increased after four ships were damaged off the United Arab Emirates on Sunday.
A team of US military experts reportedly believe that Iran is responsible for the incident, but no evidence has emerged to support this theory.
14 May 2019
