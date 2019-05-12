Video

Houthi rebels in Yemen have begun to withdraw from three key ports in the war-torn country after a deal was struck in December.

In an agreement brokered by the UN, both the rebels and government forces said they would pull out from Hudaydah city and the ports of Hudaydah, Salif and Ras Issa.

The Houthis say all their men will be out in four days. But Yemen's government has accused the rebels of staging a "ploy".

At least 6,800 civilians have died in Yemen's four-year civil war and more than 10,000 have been injured.

