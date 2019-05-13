Surviving in Yemen's city of snipers

Media player
Survival in Yemen's city of snipers
Yemen, one of the Arab world's poorest countries, has been devastated by a civil war which has been going on since 2015.
Taiz, the country’s third largest city, has seen some of the worst fighting. Snipers haunt the streets and open spaces, meaning civilians in the city are constantly at risk of being shot.
Taiz is extremely dangerous for journalists to visit. The BBC recently obtained some exclusive footage showing the extent of the destruction and the level of fear that the residents live with.
13 May 2019
