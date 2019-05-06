'Art released me from my prison cell'
Artist Yassin Mohammed spent almost four years in Egyptian jails after taking part in political protests.

As a way of coping with prison life, he developed his painting and drawing skills inside, documenting what he saw.

Now released, he is an internationally-exhibited professional painter whose sketches and paintings offer a rare glimpse inside Egypt’s prisons.

