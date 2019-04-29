First 'al-Baghdadi' video released in five years

Video

Video of a man who appears to be the Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdad has been released by the jihadist organisation.

He has not been seen in public since 2014, when he declared an Islamic "caliphate" from a mosque in the Iraqi city of Mosul.

As this short excerpt from the 18-minute video shows, he appears to be in good health, despite several reports that he had been injured or even killed.

It is unclear when and where the unverified footage was filmed. The speaker talks about the fight for the town of Baghouz in eastern Syria, which ended last month.