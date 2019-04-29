The battle for Tripoli

Video

National Army forces led by General Khalifa Hafer have launched airstrikes on Tripoli in a bid to gain control of Libya's capital.

This comes as the government agreed to agree to negotiate with Hafer on a cease-fire and insist on the withdrawal of troops to the east of the country.

BBC Arabic correspondent Firas Kilani monitored the situation on the ground in the capital and southern fronts, and prepared this exclusive report from there.

Video Journalist: Ed Ram.

Producer: Mohamed Ibrahim