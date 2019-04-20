People flee Kabul ministry attack
A deadly attack at the Afghan ministry of information rocked the country's capital on Saturday.

An explosion was heard at 11:40 local time (07:10 GMT) and sporadic gunfire continued for over six hours before officials declared the incident over.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the area surrounding the ministry.

