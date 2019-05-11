Iraq: A state of mind, Maryam's story

Video

In the past 40 years, Iraq has endured three major wars, a violent coup, two invasions, a decade of bombing, two insurgencies, attack by the so-called Islamic State group and a sectarian civil war. All have taken their toll on the population's mental health.

The country holds only one psychiatrist for every 300,000 Iraqi people and just one psychiatric hospital.

Maryam was 12 when she was taken along with her mother by the so-called Islamic State group. In captivity, she was separated from her mother and developed a speech impediment. Now free, she shares her journey of recovery.

A year in the making, BBC Arabic's documentary Iraq: A State of Mind explores the mental health crisis that's gripped the Iraqi people.