Scientists unveil '3D-printed heart'

Israeli scientists say they have created the world’s first 3D-printed heart using human tissue.

Professor Tal Dvir, who led the project, says the miniature organ was made with a patient's own cells, describing it as a "major medical breakthrough".

His team at Israel's Tel Aviv University plans to transplant the hearts into animals in a move they hope will advance possibilities for human transplants.

He claims that larger human hearts could be produced using the same technology.

