Scientists unveil '3D-printed heart'

Israeli scientists ‘print 3D heart using human tissue’
Israeli scientists say they have created the world’s first 3D-printed heart using human tissue.
Professor Tal Dvir, who led the project, says the miniature organ was made with a patient's own cells, describing it as a "major medical breakthrough".
His team at Israel's Tel Aviv University plans to transplant the hearts into animals in a move they hope will advance possibilities for human transplants.
He claims that larger human hearts could be produced using the same technology.
15 Apr 2019
