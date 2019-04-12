Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
IS children: ‘These children's lives are at risk'
The inhabitants of the al-Hol internment camp in Syria are the families of IS, children affected by snipers and malnutrition, and their mothers, some of whom are still defiant in the face of IS defeat.
The BBC's Middle East Correspondent Quentin Sommerville explored camp conditions and why the threat of IS may not be over.
-
12 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-47888562/is-children-these-children-s-lives-are-at-riskRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window