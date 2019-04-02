Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A Yemeni girl’s journey from cancer to recovery
When we first met six-year-old Yusra in October, she had a life-threatening tumour in her left eye.
Because she and her family were trapped in war-torn Yemen, she couldn’t get the treatment abroad she needed.
Thanks to donations after her story was told on the BBC, she was operated on in Jordan last month.
International Correspondent Orla Guerin reports for the BBC News at Ten.
Produced by Wietske Burema and Hannah Gelbart
-
02 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-47755407/yemen-conflict-a-little-girl-s-journey-from-cancer-to-recoveryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window