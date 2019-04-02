A Yemeni girl’s journey from cancer to recovery
A Yemeni girl’s journey from cancer to recovery

When we first met six-year-old Yusra in October, she had a life-threatening tumour in her left eye.

Because she and her family were trapped in war-torn Yemen, she couldn’t get the treatment abroad she needed.

Thanks to donations after her story was told on the BBC, she was operated on in Jordan last month.

International Correspondent Orla Guerin reports for the BBC News at Ten.

Produced by Wietske Burema and Hannah Gelbart

  • 02 Apr 2019
