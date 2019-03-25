Fatal floods in Iran after heavy rains
At least 18 people have died and more than 70 injured, after heavy rains caused severe flooding across Iran.

The flood waters blocked roads and triggered landslides.

Rescue agencies and aid workers have been helping the displaced, while emergency services have warned of more heavy rain to come.

