Fatal floods in Iran after heavy rains

Iran flood: Dozens killed and homes damaged after heavy rain
At least 18 people have died and more than 70 injured, after heavy rains caused severe flooding across Iran.
The flood waters blocked roads and triggered landslides.
Rescue agencies and aid workers have been helping the displaced, while emergency services have warned of more heavy rain to come.
25 Mar 2019
