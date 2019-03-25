Israeli jets strike Gaza targets

Video

Israel has launched air strikes on sites in Gaza after a rocket fired from there hit a home north of Tel Aviv.

The Israel Defense Forces said one of their targets was a secret military intelligence headquarters belonging to Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that runs Gaza.

The bombing raids came hours after seven people, including three children, were injured in the rocket attack.

No Palestinian militant group has said it fired the rocket, although Israel has said it blames Hamas.

