Syrian Democratic Forces celebrate IS end

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Syrian Democratic Forces celebrate end of IS in Baghuz
Kurdish-led forces celebrate the end of the Islamic State group's nearly five-year-long "caliphate" after defeating the last jihadists holed up in eastern Syria.
The Syrian Democratic Forces said they had taken full control of Baghuz, a small village on the Euphrates.
-
23 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-47678742/syrian-democratic-forces-celebrate-end-of-is-in-baghuzRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window