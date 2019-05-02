Tracking the history looted from a warzone

Media player
Syrian looting: Tracking the history taken from a warzone
There's evidence that antiquities are still being smuggled from Iraq and Syria into Turkey, despite a police clampdown and the retreat of the Islamic State group.
Tighter restrictions on the borders have stemmed the flow but despite that and military defeats by the Islamic State group, objects are still being offered for sale.
The BBC's Caroline Hawley met a Syrian archaeologist who goes undercover to monitor this trade.
02 May 2019
