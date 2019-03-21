How 300m people are welcoming the year 1398

Media player
Nowruz: How 300m people celebrate Persian New Year
About 300 million people across the world will celebrate Persian New Year - or Nowruz - on Thursday.
The 3,000-year-old festival begins on the first day of the year in the Iranian calendar, and is also a celebration of Spring.
People in countries including Iran, Tajikistan, Turkey and Iraq will be welcoming the start of the year 1398, explains the BBC's Samar Salekipour.
21 Mar 2019
