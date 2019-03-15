'I don't want to go back to Syria'

Video

Over the past eight years, the conflict in Syria has led to more people having to flee their homes than in any other crisis of our time.

For the past few years, we have been visiting Rouaa, who is the same age as the Syrian conflict.

The eight-year-old used to dream about leaving Lebanon and returning home, but the "shelling and war" there has changed her mind.

Caroline Hawley went back to meet her.

Producer: Cara Swift

Camera and editing: David McIlveen