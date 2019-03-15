On patrol with Afghan Special Forces
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

On patrol with Afghan Special Forces, without US support

For the first time western media have been granted access to join an Afghan Special Forces patrol without US military support.

The country relies heavily on US assistance to keep Taliban enemy forces at bay.

The BBC's Defence Correspondent Jonathan Beale reports.

  • 15 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Emotions high in Afghan Eid truce