Karate in the snow

Iraq's karate kids practise in the snow
It's not your usual snow sport, but karate is the discipline of choice for these youngsters in Iraq.
They practise their moves whatever the weather in Penjwin, a district in Iraqi Kurdistan.
05 Mar 2019
