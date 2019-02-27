Exclusive pictures of final IS bastion

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Exclusive pictures of final Islamic State group bastion
Coalition forces are preparing a final assault on the Islamic State group's final bastion of Baghuz.
BBC Arabic's Feras Kilani joined Iraqi paramilitary fighters as they monitor the remaining few hundred fighters and their families.
-
27 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-47374596/exclusive-pictures-of-final-islamic-state-group-bastionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window