How is the end of the Islamic State group's caliphate being reported?
The self-proclaimed "caliphate" of the the Islamic State group has been all but eliminated.
It once ruled over nearly eight million people across Syria and Iraq.
But local reporting of its demise is coloured by politics and warring factions.
There has been a general consensus, however, over the need to discuss ways of combating IS sleeper cells and online propaganda, which was the key issue at an international media conference this week in Iraq, attended by 60 countries.
BBC Monitoring looks at the differing media reports coming from the region.
-
22 Feb 2019