Yemeni minister on ceasefire progress

A ceasefire deal between the Yemeni government and the rebel Houthi movement is not being fully upheld, the Yemini Foreign Minister Khaled Alyemany has said.

He told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur: "During the last two months we have registered more than 1,000 violations of the cessation of hostilities in the Hudaydah region...

"It is a challenging moment that we have achieved agreement so far but we are not seeing the implementation."

The ceasefire around Hudaydah was agreed in December. But the two sides have yet to implement a UN-brokered plan under which opposing fighters should be redeployed to locations outside the area.

Mr Alyemany added: "We are willing to withdraw, we are willing to redeploy our forces, but we cannot redeploy forces giving the place for the militia to control the entire situation."

