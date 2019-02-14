Our sign language romance
Habib and Carole, a deaf couple from Lebanon, say they hope their children will be born hearing so they don't have to face the challenges they did.

They say society has a long way to go to make people with disabilities feel like equals.

BBC Arabic’s Joelle Naayem followed the couple as they prepared for their wedding.

