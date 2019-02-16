Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Our sign language romance
Habib and Carole, a deaf couple from Lebanon say they hope their children will be born hearing so they don't have to face the challenges they did. They say society has a long way to go to make people with disabilities feel like equals.
BBC Arabic's Joelle Naayem followed the couple as they prepared for their wedding.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
16 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window