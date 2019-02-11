Iran marks revolution's 40th anniversary
Iran rally marks 40th anniversary of Islamic Revolution

Tens of thousands of Iranian braved the snow in Tehran to mark their country's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Crowds gathered in Azadi (Freedom) Square, where President Hassan Rouhani delivered a speech.

He insisted Iran's military might and missile programme would continue to expand despite Western objections.

