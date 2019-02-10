'I use a Mikve bath after my period'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I use a ritual bath after my period'

Jewish women have used the ritual bath for centuries, but in Israel there's been a push to change the tradition.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 10 Feb 2019